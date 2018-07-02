FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 2, 2018 / 1:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China commerce minister says will significantly widen market access

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will significantly widen market access and oppose any kind of protectionism, Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan said in an article published in the state-run People’s Daily on Monday.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Zhong said economic globalization is an irreversible trend and that China will continue to defend the global multilateral trading system.

Beijing on Thursday unveiled a long-anticipated easing of foreign investment curbs on sectors including banking, automotive and heavy industries and agriculture, moving to fulfill its promise for greater market access.

Reporting by Lusha Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.