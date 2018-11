Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China March 11, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce minister Zhong Shan said on Wednesday China will further widen market access for private firms and push for them to play a bigger role in stimulating consumption and expanding foreign trade.

The minister made the remarks during an interview aired by state broadcaster CCTV.