China reiterates will treat Chinese and foreign companies equally

BEIJING (Reuters) - China reiterated it will treat domestic and foreign companies equally, according to a statement on the state planner’s website.
The comments came after a meeting of a working team under China’s state council focusing on improving business conditions, the state planner said.
Representatives from organizations including the American Chamber of Commerce in China, European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, foreign firms and private firms attended the meeting on Monday morning.
