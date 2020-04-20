China to prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming long-term stagnation

BEIJING (Reuters) - China still has plenty of room to work with on its macro hedging policies and the government will act to prevent short-term economic shocks from becoming long-term stagnation trends, state planner officials said on Monday.
The National Development and Reform Commission will roll out more forceful, targeted fiscal, financial and employment polices with relevant departments, the officials said.
China will also help exporters preserve market share and orders, they said.
Reporting by Yawen Chen and Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue