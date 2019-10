FILE PHOTO: People visit on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, China July 19, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner approved 177.8 billion yuan ($25.15 billion) of investment in 14 fixed-asset projects in September, it said on Monday.

That compared with its August approval for 68.9 billion yuan worth of fixed-asset investment projects.