China's annual aluminum output falls for first time in 10 years: statistics bureau

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s annual aluminum production fell for the first time in 10 years in 2019, official data showed on Friday, hit by softer demand amid the Sino-U.S. trade row and large-scale smelter outages.

Aluminum output in the world’s largest producer of the metal dropped to 35.04 million tonnes last year, down 0.9% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported.

China’s full-year aluminum output last fell in 2009, according to data on the NBS website, although estimates from the International Aluminum Institute show production rising every year this century.

December output rose by 4.9% from the previous month to 3.04 million tonnes, the NBS said, boosted by a wave of smelter restarts. It was down 0.7% from the all-time high hit in December 2018 but still marked the second-highest figure on record.

Output averaged about 98,000 tonnes per day in December, according to Reuters calculations, up from around 96,600 tonnes per day in November.

Around 1 million tonnes of annual aluminum smelting capacity restarted in December, mostly in China’s western regions such as Qinghai and Xinjiang, said Lu Chen, a Beijing-based analyst for aluminum consultancy CM Group.

The restarts were due to a combination of higher prices and completed repairs, said Lu, who expects January output to rise following the start-up of Henan Shenhuo’s new plant in Yunnan on Dec. 31 and the second phase of Yunnan Aluminum’s Heqing smelter earlier this month.