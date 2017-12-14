China's gas output reaches eight-month high on surging demand

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s domestic natural gas output rose 3 percent in November from a year ago to its highest monthly level since March, data on Thursday showed, as producers rushed to boost supplies to meet surging winter heating demand due to Beijing’s war on smog.

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows groundwork for new gas storage tanks at PetroChina-controlled Caofeidian gas terminal in Tangshan, Hebei province, China October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Aizhu Chen/File Photo

Producers pumped 12.6 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in November, up from 12.4 bcm last month, according to data from the national statistics bureau.

Major gas fields such as PetroChina’s Yanchang and Changqing have been running at full capacity in a bid to cope with demand for the fuel for heating since many northern cities reported gas shortages in November as part of Beijing’s drive to cut coal use and curb pollution.

For the first 11 months of 2017, gas output reached 133.8 bcm, on track to beat the annual record of 136.8 bcm for the whole year of 2016.

Meanwhile China’s crude oil processing rate rose to 49.43 million tonnes, or 12.03 million barrels per day (bpd), in November, setting a record on daily basis.

Run rates rose to 11.34 million bpd for the January to November period - higher than the annual record of 10.79 million bpd set last year, and pointing to a fresh 12-month high in store for all of 2017.

Rising diesel and gasoline prices this winter have boosted margins for refinery and the demand for crude oil.

Domestic crude oil production stood at 15.7 million tonnes, or 3.8 million bpd in November rebounding from a historical low of 3.77 million bpd last month, as producers continue to tackle dropping output from the country’s ageing oil wells.

For January-November, crude output fell to 175.6 million tonnes, equivalent to 3.8 million bpd.