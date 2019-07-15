China's first half pork output falls 5.5% to 24.7 million tonnes - statistic bureau

FILE PHOTO: Pork for sale is seen at a market in Beijing, China December 26, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China produced 24.7 million tonnes of pork in the first six months of 2019, down 5.5% from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Output fell as the size of the herd declined 15% from a year ago to 347.61 million head, the bureau said. That was down 7.4% from the 375.25 million head it reported in the first quarter. The number of slaughtered hogs fell 6.2% to 313.46 million head.

The country’s hog herd, the world’s largest, has been devastated by an epidemic of deadly African swine fever, a virus that has swept through China over the last year.