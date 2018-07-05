Chinese firms operating overseas should boost compliance management: state planner

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner issued draft guidelines on Thursday ordering Chinese firms operating overseas to set up compliance departments to strengthen compliance management and fend off outbound investment risks.

Chinese companies operating overseas should comply with other countries’ laws and regulations, and pay attention to trade controls or investigations including anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures that could impact operations, the National Development and Reform Commission said on its website.

Those companies should also set up communication channels with regulators in the countries where they operate, it added.