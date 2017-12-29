FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 9:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

China central bank says will maintain 'prudent and neutral' monetary policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank on Friday said it will maintain “prudent and neutral” monetary policy and use multiple policy tools to keep liquidity reasonably stable.

The People’s Bank of China will seek reasonable growth in credit and social financing while effectively controlling macro leverage ratio, the bank said in comments on its website following a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee.

The central bank will also continue with interest rate and exchange rate reform, according to the statement.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

