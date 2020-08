FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s monetary policy will be more flexible and targeted in the second half of the year, the central bank said on Monday.

China will actively and steadily push forward yuan internationalisation and capital account convertibility, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.