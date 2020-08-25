China will stay determined to keep 'normal' monetary policy: cenbank official

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s determination to maintain a “normal” monetary policy will not change, said Sun Guofeng, head of the monetary policy department at the People’s Bank of China.

China’s monetary policy direction will not change and its flexible and appropriate approach will not change either, said Sun, adding that the uncertainty stemming from the coronavirus pandemic called for increased certainty in monetary policy.