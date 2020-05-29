China's central bank to step up evaluation of financial risks amid coronavirus

FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday that it would step up evaluation of financial risks as the coronavirus has brought challenges to the economy and the country’s financial development.

It will adopt comprehensive measures to ramp up the disposal of non-performing loans, and deepen the reforms of small and medium-sized banks and work to replenish their capital, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website.