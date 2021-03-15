Exit of high-carbon industries in China could bring systemic financial risks: PBOC official

FILE PHOTO: Birds fly over a closed steel factory where chimneys of another working factory are seen in background, in Tangshan, Hebei province, China, February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - The pull-out of high-carbon industries in China would lead to a possible re-evaluation of invested financial resources and might bring systemic financial risks, state-owned Shanghai Securities News said on Monday, citing a central bank official.

Authorities should pay close attention to changes in macro-leverage ratios and conduct more comprehensive and accurate risk assessments and stress tests on the financial system, said Wang Xin, head of the research bureau at the People’s Bank of China, at a recent event in Shanghai.

They will also study the establishment of a dynamic risk warning mechanism for financial institutions, which would trigger early intervention from deposit-taking institutions and insurers to problematic financial institutions, Wang said.

President Xi Jinping has pledged to make the country “carbon neutral” by 2060, as part of the ongoing global efforts to battle climate change. Officials have said carbon dioxide emissions should peak by 2030.