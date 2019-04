FILE PHOTO: Chinese Vice Finance Minister Liu Wei attends a news conference during the ongoing National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliamentary body, in Beijing, China March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - Liu Wei has been appointed chairman of China’s National Council for Social Security Fund, replacing Lou Jiwei, the country’s human resources ministry said on Thursday.

Xu Hongcai has been named Vice Finance Minister, replacing Liu Wei, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Chinese magazine Caixin has reported Lou Jiwei is retiring.