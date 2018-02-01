China January factory growth remains strong as output accelerates: Caixin PMI

BEIJING, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Growth in China’s manufacturing sector remained elevated in January, a private business survey showed on Thursday, as new business led factories to raise output at the start of the year.

The reading suggested some resilience in the world’s second-largest economy at the start of 2018, though it stood in contrast with an official survey on Wednesday that pointed to a slight loss of momentum.

The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was steady in January at 51.5, matching December’s reading, which was the highest in four months and above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction.

Factory output growth quickened to a 13-month high in January, while employment fell at its slowest pace in nearly three years, reflecting improving production conditions.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast the headline number would ease slightly to 51.3.

Analysts have expected some softening in expansion this year after a forecast-beating 6.9 percent growth in 2017, the first annual acceleration in seven years.

“The downward pressure on the economy in the first quarter could be slightly bigger than the fourth quarter (last year),” said Wang Jun, chief economist at Zhongyuan Bank in Beijing.

“We expect Q1 GDP growth to be around 6.7 percent.”

The solid Caixin PMI reading could help reassure international investors that China’s economy is still expanding at a healthy clip, despite a government crackdown on air pollution, a cooling property market and higher borrowing costs.

The Caixin survey tends to focus on small and mid-sized firms which are believed to be more export-oriented.

New orders and new export orders rose at a slower pace in January, pointing to slight moderation in demand, the survey showed.

Input cost inflation also eased to a five-month low in January, allaying concerns that broader inflationary pressures may intensify in China this year.

Beijing’s war on winter smog has also disrupted manufacturing activity.

Some steel mills, smelters and factories in the north have been forced to curtail or halt production, though plants in other parts of the country may be ramping up output to fill the shortfall and gain more market share.

The government is also reopening some coal-powered plants and has allowed homes to burn coal again after a plan to get millions of households in northern China to change to gas heating from coal drew widespread criticism.

China’s vast industrial sector has reported strong earnings growth this year thanks to a year-long construction boom that has fueled demand and prices for building materials.

“The manufacturing industry had a good start to 2018. Going forward, we should keep a close eye on the stability of the demand side,” said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group, said in a note accompanying the Caixin release.