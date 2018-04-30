FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 30, 2018 / 1:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

China April official services PMI edges up to 54.8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services industry picked up in April, an official survey showed on Monday, as the sector extended a solid run of strong activity.

FILE PHOTO: Members of JD.com's VIP delivery team attend a training session on business etiquette at the company headquarters in Beijing, China December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

The official non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.8 from 54.6 in March.

The services sector accounts for over half of China’s economy, with rising wages giving Chinese consumers more spending power.

The composite PMI covering both manufacturing and services activity rose to 54.1 in April, from March’s 54, well above the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction.

Reporting by Yifan Qiu and Matthew Miller; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.