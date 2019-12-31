Business News
China's service sector activity grows at slower pace in December: official PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - Growth in China’s services sector activity cooled in December, official data showed on Tuesday.

The official services PMI slipped to 53.5, from an eight-month high of 54.4 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The 50-point mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

Beijing has been counting on a strong services sector to help offset prolonged weakness in manufacturing, which has been weighed down by weak domestic and global demand and the protracted U.S.-China trade war. Economic growth has slowed to near 30-year lows.

The official December composite PMI, which includes both manufacturing and sevices activity, fell to 53.4 from November’s 53.7.

