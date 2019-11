FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China September 28, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China still has room to ease its monetary policy, but the policy room cannot be easily squandered, a central bank official said on Friday.

Zhang Xuechun, the deputy director of the research bureau at the People’s Bank of China, made the comments at an event in Beijing.