August 3, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

China to focus more on transmission of monetary policy amid rising external uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must manage the relationship between steady economic growth and risk prevention as external uncertainties are increasing, according to a recent meeting of a high-level government body.

FILE PHOTO: Chinese one yuan coins are placed on 100 yuan banknotes in this illustrative photograph taken in Beijing December 30, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

The State Council Financial Stability and Development Commission said more attention needs to be paid to the transmission of monetary policy and its support for the real economy, according to a statement posted to an official government website on Friday.

China will continue to crack down on illegal financial activities and institutions and make positive use of fiscal policy, the meeting decided.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

