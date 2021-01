FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will keep the necessary monetary and fiscal policy strength his year to stabilise market expectations, Premier Li Keqiang was quoted by state media as saying on Friday.

CHina will maintain policy continuity, stability and sustainability to support the economy, Li said.