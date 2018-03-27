FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
March 27, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China vice premier says should keep prudent, neutral monetary policy: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday China should keep its monetary policy prudent and neutral, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Liu, China’s senior-ranking official for economic affairs, told a meeting with key financial regulators that the country’s banking and insurance regulators should quickly adjust to their new roles and that anti-corruption efforts for the financial sector should continue, it reported.

Reporting by Yawen Chen, Min Zhang and Se Young Lee; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.