China vice premier says should keep prudent, neutral monetary policy: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Vice Premier Liu He said on Tuesday China should keep its monetary policy prudent and neutral, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He attends the news conference following the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Liu, China’s senior-ranking official for economic affairs, told a meeting with key financial regulators that the country’s banking and insurance regulators should quickly adjust to their new roles and that anti-corruption efforts for the financial sector should continue, it reported.