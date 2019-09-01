China will maintain prudent monetary policy

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese flag flutters in front of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 27, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will increase counter-cyclical adjustment of macroeconomic policies and will maintain a prudent monetary policy, China State Council said in a statement on Sunday.

China will keep liquidity reasonably ample and keep appropriate growth in social financing, the government said following a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Commission (FSDC) on Aug 31, Saturday.

It will implement a proactive fiscal policy and will better integrate fiscal, financial and monetary policies.