July 10, 2020

China's policy steps to support economy gain results: central bank official

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s policy steps to support the economy have gained obvious results and it will step up financial support for firms and employment in the second half, a central bank official said on Friday.

China’s broad money supply and social financing would maintain steady growth in the second half, Ruan Jianhong, head of the central bank’s statistical department, told a briefing.

China’s macro leverage ratio rose 14.5 percentage points in the first quarter, Ruan said.

Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Alex Richardson

