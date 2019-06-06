China's top coke producing province to shut plant that couldn't meet special emission standard

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top coke producing region Shanxi will close all coke plants that cannot meet a special emission standard by Oct. 1, the official Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

The special emission standard set a much higher bar for sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds from coke plants, according to a document from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Shanxi will also cut its annual coke producing capacity by 10 million tonnes in 2019, Xinhua said.

The province, which is China’s top coal and coke supplier, was recently criticized by the environmental watchdog for defying Beijing’s pollution fight by allowing the expansion of its coke production capacity.