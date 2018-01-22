Chinese power consumption climbed over 6 percent in 2017: NEA

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s power consumption rose 6.6 percent in 2017 from the year before to 6.31 trillion kilowatt hours (kWh), according to data published on Monday by the National Energy Administration (NEA).

The nation’s industrial power consumption climbed 5.5 percent to 4.36 trillion kWh in 2017, the NEA said.

China’s total installed generation capacity reached 1,777.03 gigawatts (GW) by the end of 2017.

The world’s No.2 economy consumed a total of 574.6 billion kWh of electricity in December, up 7.4 percent from the year before, according to Reuters calculations based on the NEA data.

Below is a table giving a breakdown of China’s power consumption as well as other data for December and the 2017 full-year.