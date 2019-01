FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang attends the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit in Singapore, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BEIJING (Reuters) - China must prepare for difficulties this year as the economy faces increasing pressure, state radio on Wednesday quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying.

China aims to keep economic growth within a reasonable range in 2019, Li said, adding that the government will boost investment in public services and infrastructure and expand consumption.