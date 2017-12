HONG KONG (Reuters) - China central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan has said keeping prices stable and controlling systematic risks in the financial sector are two core targets for the bank.

FILE PHOTO: China's central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaks during a session on the second day of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

The People’s Bank of China would maintain efforts on deleveraging as debt levels in the economy declined, while following a prudent and neutral monetary policy, Zhou Xiaochuan said in an article seen on Thursday.