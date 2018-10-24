FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 3:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China approves $100.6 billion in fixed asset investment projects in January-September

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Wednesday it approved fixed asset investment projects worth 697.7 billion yuan ($100.56 billion) from January through September.

It did not provide a figure for the month of September.

Prices in China are expected to remain within a reasonable range, National Development and Reform Commission spokeswoman Meng Wei told a news conference, adding that she sees no signs of a trend of accelerating consumer inflation.

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
