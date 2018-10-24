China approves $100.6 billion in fixed asset investment projects in January-September

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Wednesday it approved fixed asset investment projects worth 697.7 billion yuan ($100.56 billion) from January through September.
It did not provide a figure for the month of September.
Prices in China are expected to remain within a reasonable range, National Development and Reform Commission spokeswoman Meng Wei told a news conference, adding that she sees no signs of a trend of accelerating consumer inflation.
Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk