August 16, 2018 / 2:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

China approves $11.2 billion in fixed-asset investment projects in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Thursday it had approved 17 fixed-asset investment projects in July, worth a combined 77.69 billion yuan ($11.24 billion).

The Chinese government is expediting plans to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects as its economy shows signs of cooling further, with investment growth slowing to a record low and consumers becoming more cautious.

($1 = 6.9117 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Reporting by Yawen Chen and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Joseph Radford

