China state planner approves $39 billion in fixed-asset investment projects in H1

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday it has approved 102 fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of this year, worth a combined 260.3 billion yuan ($39 billion).

Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), did not give further details on the projects approved.

In a separate statement, the NDRC also said it approved a high-speed railway project in the north-central Ningxia region worth 12.87 billion yuan ($1.93 billion).