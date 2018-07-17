FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 17, 2018 / 2:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

China state planner approves $39 billion in fixed-asset investment projects in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner said on Tuesday it has approved 102 fixed-asset investment projects in the first half of this year, worth a combined 260.3 billion yuan ($39 billion).

Yan Pengcheng, spokesman for the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), did not give further details on the projects approved.

In a separate statement, the NDRC also said it approved a high-speed railway project in the north-central Ningxia region worth 12.87 billion yuan ($1.93 billion).

Reporting by Stella Qiu and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sunil Nair

