China's Jan-Feb property investment accelerates despite cooling sales

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s property investment accelerated in the first two months of the year, driven by strong demand in its hinterland, despite government curbs on speculation in bigger markets and the broader economic slowdown.

Real estate investment, which mainly focuses on the residential sector but also includes commercial and office space, rose 11.6 percent in January-February from a year earlier, data from National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

That was quicker than the 9.5 percent growth reported for the 2018 full year and the strongest growth figure for the January-February period since 2014, when it grew 19.3 percent.

But housing transactions slowed as property sales by floor area fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in the first two months of 2019, easing from the 0.9 percent again in December.

Real estate is a key driver of economic growth but has shown signs of fatigue in recent months in the face government curbs on speculative investment, adding concerns to the already slowing economy.

Failed land auctions in China have increased significantly since the second half of 2018. Meanwhile, land transaction fees in 40 major Chinese cities fell 20.9 percent in January-February period from the same time a year earlier, according to the state-run Securities Times.

Beijing is seeking to reduce debt risks in the financial system without destabilizing economic growth and has vowed to promote healthy development of its real estate market.

In some smaller cities, authorities have loosened restrictions on property purchases to stoke revenue from their slowing real estate markets.

New construction starts measured by floor area rose 6 percent in January-February from a year earlier, weaker than the 20.5 percent in December, according to Reuters calculations.

The NBS does not release individual monthly investment data for January or February but combines them to account for the seasonal distortions from the week-long Lunar New Year period, which typically falls in either month.

China’s real estate developers raised 2.45 trillion yuan ($365.38 billion) in the first two months of the year, up 2.1 percent from the same period last year, the NBS said.

China set its 2019 economic growth target at 6.0-6.5 percent this year, slower than the growth recorded in 2018.