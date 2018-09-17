FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 17, 2018 / 9:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

China puts $173 billion into shanty-town redevelopment in Jan-Aug: ministry

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s housing ministry said on Monday investment in a massive shanty-town redevelopment project exceeded 1.19 trillion yuan ($173.26 billion) in the first eight months of the year, according to a statement on its website.

China has injected hundreds of billions of dollars of policy loans into redevelopment of shanty-towns. Analysts say the project has boosted property demand as residents are encouraged to use cash compensation to buy a new home when their existing home is demolished.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

