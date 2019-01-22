Business News
January 22, 2019 / 8:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China spends $256 billion on shantytown redevelopment in 2018

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A man looks at a shantytown to be redeveloped, next to apartment buildings, in Fu county in the south of Yanan, Shaanxi province, China January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Yawen Chen

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s housing ministry said on Tuesday investment in a massive shantytown redevelopment project totaled 1.74 trillion yuan ($255.68 billion) last year.

Construction began on 6.26 million housing units in 2018, the ministry said on its website. China set the 2018 full-year target at 5.8 million units.

The social project also boosted broader property demand in China as residents were encouraged to use cash compensation to buy a new home when their existing one was demolished, analysts said.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below