BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s housing ministry said on Monday investment in a massive shantytown redevelopment project topped 1.37 trillion yuan ($197.64 billion) in the first three quarters of the year.

Men work at a construction site of residential apartment blocks in Beijing, China, September 27, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

China has injected huge sums into redevelopment of shantytowns. Analysts say the project has boosted property demand as residents are encouraged to use cash compensation to buy a new home when their existing one is demolished.