BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up property market regulation and fight off illegal conduct by property firms and intermediaries, housing minister Wang Menghui said on Monday on the sidelines of the annual parliament meeting.

Chinese Housing Minister Wang Menghui attends a news conference during the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Beijing, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Wang also said China will maintain consistent housing policy to ensure “homes are for living in, not for speculation.