China's outstanding property loans by end-June up 13.1% year-on-year

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s outstanding property loans by the end of June rose 13.1% from a year earlier to 47.40 trillion yuan ($6.79 trillion), the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday.

New property loans made up 24.7% of all new loans issued in the first half, the PBOC said in a statement released on its website.

The central bank said outstanding individual mortgages grew 15.7% in the same period to 32.36 trillion yuan, compared to a 15.9% gain by the end of March.

