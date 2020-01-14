China's Li: will aim for good start for economy in first quarter: state radio

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will aim for a good start for economic development in the first quarter of 2020 and speed up issuance of special bonds for infrastructure investments by local governments, Chinese state radio reported, citing comments by Premier Li Keqiang.

Li also reiterated that China will keep its economic activity within a reasonable range in 2020 and guide financial institutions to step up support for the manufacturing sector, private firms and small and medium companies, the report said.