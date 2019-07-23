Business News
July 23, 2019

China central bank chief says current interest rate level is appropriate: Caixin

FILE PHOTO: Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang attends a thematic forum of the second Belt and Road Forum for international cooperation in Beijing, China, April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said the country’s current interest rate level is appropriate, the financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday.

China will keep its benchmark deposit rate for a relatively long time, but will phase out its benchmark lending rate in the push to unify the benchmark lending rate and market-based rates, Yi said in a recent interview with Caixin.

Any rate cut by China will aim to cope with deflation risk, Yi was quoted as saying.

