China central bank chief says current interest rate level is appropriate: Caixin

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central bank governor Yi Gang said the country’s current interest rate level is appropriate, the financial magazine Caixin reported on Tuesday.
China will keep its benchmark deposit rate for a relatively long time, but will phase out its benchmark lending rate in the push to unify the benchmark lending rate and market-based rates, Yi said in a recent interview with Caixin.
Any rate cut by China will aim to cope with deflation risk, Yi was quoted as saying.
