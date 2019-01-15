China central bank deputy, asked on rate cuts, says existing policies should be improved

BEIJING (Reuters) - China should improve existing monetary policy measures, a vice head of the central bank said on Tuesday, when asked if the bank should cut benchmark interest rates to shore up the slowing economy.

Zhu Hexin made the comments at a briefing.

The People’s Bank of China has cut the amount of cash that banks have to hold as reserves five times in a year, but has refrained from cutting the benchmark interest rates with officials saying China will not resort to “flood-like” stimulus.