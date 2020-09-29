China faces arduous task in achieving new economic growth model: advisor

FILE PHOTO: A labourer cleans the window of an office building near a residential complex (back and reflection) under construction in Shenyang, Liaoning province May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China faces a very arduous task in achieving a new growth model and must rely on reforms in order to do so, an advisor to the Chinese cabinet said on Tuesday.

Yao Jingyuan, the former chief economist for the country’s National Bureau of Statistics, told reporters during a briefing that China needs to boost residents’ incomes in order to support the growth of the domestic economy.