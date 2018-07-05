FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 5, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

China says to deepen financial reforms, sees no sharp yuan fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will deepen financial sector reforms and fend off major risks in the economy, the banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Guo Shuqing, China's newly appointed banking regulator, attends a news conference ahead of China's parliament in Beijing, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shu Zhang/File Photo

China’s economic fundamentals showed no possibility of a sharp yuan depreciation and the yuan could rise in future, Guo Shuqing, Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said in a statement published on the regulator’s website.

The yuan had entered “a reasonable range of two-way fluctuations”, said Guo, who is also the Communist Party chief of the central bank.

A trade war initiated by the United States could not be sustained, Guo added.

Reporting by China Monitoring Desk; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.