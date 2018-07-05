China says to deepen financial reforms, sees no sharp yuan fall

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will deepen financial sector reforms and fend off major risks in the economy, the banking and insurance regulator said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Guo Shuqing, China's newly appointed banking regulator, attends a news conference ahead of China's parliament in Beijing, March 2, 2017. REUTERS/Shu Zhang/File Photo

China’s economic fundamentals showed no possibility of a sharp yuan depreciation and the yuan could rise in future, Guo Shuqing, Chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), said in a statement published on the regulator’s website.

The yuan had entered “a reasonable range of two-way fluctuations”, said Guo, who is also the Communist Party chief of the central bank.

A trade war initiated by the United States could not be sustained, Guo added.