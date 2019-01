FILE PHOTO - Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during an event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the "Message to Compatriots in Taiwan" at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Schiefelbein/Pool

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that Beijing will push forward reforms in key areas, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi presided over a meeting of senior officials on deepening reforms and said it will achieve “decisive results” in key areas by 2020, the agency reported without providing further details.