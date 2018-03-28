FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 28, 2018 / 11:01 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

China's top leadership approves new asset management regulation: state media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s President Xi Jinping and other top officials met to discuss and approve new regulation for the country’s asset management sector, state radio reported on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - Chinese President Xi Jinping walks to deliver his speech at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 20, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The radio report said the officials said new rules should offer unified standards for regulatory oversight and offer equal market access and supervision but did not offer further details, including what the new rules will call for.

The officials also approved new rules on non-financial sector’s investment in financial companies, the report said without elaborating further.

Reporting by Se Young Lee and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Richard Borsuk

