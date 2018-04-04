FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

China will actively resolve shadow banking risks: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will actively resolve shadow banking risks and prudently tackle risks associated with financial institutions, the central bank said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks past the headquarters of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, in Beijing, China June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

China will effectively control the macro leverage ratio and credit risks in key areas, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.

Under the leadership of the Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), the PBOC will strengthen inter-government coordination and specify a time frame and a roadmap for relevant work in the future, the central bank added.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

