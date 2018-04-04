China will actively resolve shadow banking risks: central bank

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will actively resolve shadow banking risks and prudently tackle risks associated with financial institutions, the central bank said on Wednesday.
China will effectively control the macro leverage ratio and credit risks in key areas, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on its website.
Under the leadership of the Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), the PBOC will strengthen inter-government coordination and specify a time frame and a roadmap for relevant work in the future, the central bank added.
