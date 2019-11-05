China says will effectively fend off financial risks

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will effectively fend off and resolve financial risks, the Xinhua news agency quoted a decision endorsed by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee at a key meeting last week.

China will steadily push forward yuan internationalisation, Xinhua cited the decision as saying.

China will improve negative list system for foreign investment, while improving state firms’ competitiveness, innovation, resilience and ability to control, Xinhua said.