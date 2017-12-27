FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 27, 2017 / 7:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China November services trade deficit widens to $18.3 billion: FX regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s trade deficit in services widened to $18.3 billion in November from $17.8 billion in October, the foreign exchange regulator said on Wednesday.

The deficit was largely due to a $14.9 billion gulf in spending between foreign tourists and the Chinese, who splurge more abroad than do visitors to China, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

For the January-November period, China’s services trade deficit stood at $234.8 billion, versus a gap of $216.5 billion for January-October.

Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Sam Holmes

