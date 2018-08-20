FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 20, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's vice premier urges financial support for small and medium firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China needs to beef up its capital markets and broaden financing channels for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as part of wider efforts to support the corporate sector, Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

"We need to pay close attention in resolving outstanding problems in SMEs," Liu said in comments posted on the cabinet's website www.gov.cn "There is a need to improve capital markets and broaden direct financing channels for SMEs."

Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.