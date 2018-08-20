China's vice premier urges financial support for small and medium firms

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China needs to beef up its capital markets and broaden financing channels for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as part of wider efforts to support the corporate sector, Vice Premier Liu He said on Monday.

A China yuan note is seen in this illustration photo May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

"We need to pay close attention in resolving outstanding problems in SMEs," Liu said in comments posted on the cabinet's website www.gov.cn "There is a need to improve capital markets and broaden direct financing channels for SMEs."