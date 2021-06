FILE PHOTO: Chinese yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration taken February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - Profits at China’s state-owned enterprises rose 170% to 1.79 trillion yuan ($276.18 billion) in the first five months of the year versus the same period a year prior, the ministry of finance said on Wednesday.

($1 = 6.4812 Chinese yuan renminbi)