Shanghai-owned state firms to boost investments in next five years: city government
November 16, 2017 / 7:21 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Shanghai-owned state firms to boost investments in next five years: city government

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Shanghai’s locally-owned state firms will invest an “additional” 800 billion yuan ($120.56 billion) annually over the next five years on top of their “regular” investments, mainly for key strategic industries, the city government said on Thursday.

It did not give details of how much regular investment these state-owned enterprises were planning, or what industries the additional funds would be for.

China’s ruling Communist Party has doubled down on its plans to reform the state sector through a mix of market forces and targeted support in a bid to cut inefficiencies and dominate certain swathes of the economy.

The latest thrust involves shaking up ownership structures and injecting private capital into the debt-ridden sector.

A large chunk of Shanghai’s $400 billion economy remains in the hands of the state, with firms like SAIC Motor (600104.SS), a partner of Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and General Motors Co (GM.N), and Bright Food Group Co Ltd [SHMNGA.UL], one of the country’s biggest food processors.

Earlier this year, Shanghai made public new reform measures for its state-owned companies, including a pilot scheme of employee shareholding.

Local SOEs in Shanghai earned 3.1 trillion yuan last year, with net profit reaching 305.8 billion yuan, state media have reported.

Reporting by David Lin and John Ruwitch; Writing by Cheng Fang; Editing by Richard Borsuk and Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
